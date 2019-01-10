Young musicians contest still open

Halifax Rotary Club is getting ready for its annual competition for young musicians and there is still time to enter.

Taking place at The Crossley Gallery, Dean Clough, Halifax on Thursday, January 24 from 6.30pm, the competition gives young people, aged under 18, the opportunity to display their talents to a live audience, and receive valuable and constructive feedback from an experienced adjudicator.

Musicians and singers can play or sing anything they want.

Organiser of the competition, Rotarian Linda Parker said: “I would encourage any young person to enter if they want to have a go at performing publicly and would like the feedback of a music/voice professional.”

The competition is £5 to enter and there are certificates for all entrants and cash prizes of £20, £10 and £5 for winners, plus trophies for the overall winners.

The competition is a national event, so two winners will go through to the next round of the competition at the National Centre for Early Music in York on Sunday, February 24. Contact Linda Parker on 07929 531501 or email ldf58@aol.com