Young woman who died in Halifax bridge fall is named

A young woman who died after falling from a bridge in Halifax has been named.

Tributes have been left on North Bridge to the woman who has been named locally as Amy Fitzgerald.

Tributes to Amy Fitzgerald who died in Halifax

Police officers and emergency services were called to the area at 1.42pm on Friday after receiving reports of a concern for safety of a woman.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said at the time: "Emergency services attended including ambulance and fire service.

"The woman fell from the bridge and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death."

Flowers and messages have been placed along North Bridge after the tragedy.

A file is being prepared and will be passed onto the coroners office.