Youngster wins design competition at regional family theme park

A Halifax pupil had his competition winning creation unveiled at a leading regional family theme park.

Abbey Park Academy youngster Travis Bedford, 11, designed the Big Book of Books play feature at Stockeld Park near Wetherby.

Travis, whose design features an imaginative book slide, complete with a whimsical book worm character and interactive rainbow buttons, has also won £500 for his Illingworth-based primary school.

The ninth competition see hundreds of Yorkshire schoolchildren entering unique creations with the hope of seeing their design brought to life with the help of Stockeld Park’s talented sculptors and artists.

Susie Grant, owner of Stockeld Park said: “The sculptures are a huge part of the magic here at Stockeld, it means a lot to us that our young visitors can contribute to the growth of the Park in a really fun and imaginative way.

“From sketch to sculpture, the creations themselves can often take years to realise. However, the last 24 months has seen several new exciting additions to The Enchanted Forest, many of which have been developed from ideas by local children.”