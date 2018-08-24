Resident names and shames "disgraceful and dangerous" roads in Calderdale

It appears that the “patching” of Calderdale’s roads starts with someone with a can of white paint, painting a circle around what the painter deems to be a hole, needful of being filled with tarmac.

Someone follows and “fills” the marked holes.

This “treatment” has been given to Bridge End, Rastrick and Claremount Road, Halifax.

The painters were obviously blind; there are now as many unfilled holes as filled ones on these two roads.

On another journey, within the Calderdale boundary, I ventured recently over into Bacup on the A681 from Todmorden.

This takes first prize as the read nearest to the surfaces of roads in Tanzania, which I have visited five times in recent years.

All the roads mentioned in Calderdale are in a disgraceful, dangerous condition.