Resident thinks there are bigger priorities rather than salt

With regard to the plan of the council to spend £1.1 million pounds on a structure to to cover the salt pile for winter gritting, I would like to make the following observations.

It appears that if we cover the salt pile totally the council will save the ratepayers £34,000 per year. Apparently this is the cost of the salt we lose to run off /erosion. If the cost of salt is £90 per ton, then this equates to 377 tons approximately lost to the elements. This is an absurd figure.

Sticking my finger in the air I would be amazed if the loss to rainfall, wind etc exceeds three tons, total loss £270. We are talking petty cash sums here.

Let the ratepayers see the figures to show how we will save £34,000, bearing in mind we have to spend £1.1 million pounds to make this saving. As the salt pile is being added to continuously throughout the summer, an accurate salt loss figure can only be a guess.

This vain glorious project needs stopping now before it gains any further traction. There are many far more urgent things that require attending to in this town than covering a salt pile.

Come back to mother Earth, councillors.

