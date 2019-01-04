Trying to find information and trace whereabouts of racer Frank

Letter from Peter Crawford who is looking to trace a former resident of Ovenden Road.

I’m wondering if there is anyone out there who can help with tracing the whereabouts of Frank Hodgson - “Frank the Cobbler” - formerly of Ovenden Road?

The reason is that I’m currently putting together a book on BSA motorcycle racing during the 1960s and ‘70s and Frank was actually a highly successful racer and unsung hero of that period.

He retired from business about 10 years ago I think but I would love to get in contact if at all possible.

I’d be really grateful if anyone had any leads and if so you can contact me though the Courier or direct through peterjcrawford@tiscali.co.uk or on 07966 575182.

