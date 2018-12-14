Zac at home with ABL Business

Commercial finance brokerage ABL Business has appointed Zac Roberts as trainee finance administration assistant.

He will provide frontline office services, acting as a first point of contact for clients, managing office systems and databases as well as representing the Cleckheaton-based company at business meetings and events.

Zac, 22, is originally from Halifax and a graduate of Leeds Beckett University.

He recently returned to the UK from Jersey where he worked in the finance sector for Lloyds Bank International.

He said: “I was given the option to stay longer in Jersey, but felt the time was right to come home and put down roots with a company where I can envisage a long-term future in the finance sector. I’m now looking forward to building relationships with local businesses while progressing my UK career with ABL Business.”