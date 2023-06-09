Police rushed to reports of the knife attack in Meadowcroft Fields, Swindon, Wiltshire, at around 8pm yesterday (June 8). A witness said that "they were doing CPR on the poor kid" ahead of Wiltshire Air Ambulance landing at the scene.

The victim, who police say is 15 years old, was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment. It’s understood he sustained multiple knife wounds in the assault, which happened during a disorder involving a group of young people.

The funfair’s management switched off all rides when they noticed what was unfolding nearby - as parents ran onto the field to check if their children were safe. In a statement, a spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "A teenager has been taken to hospital in a life threatening condition following a stabbing in Swindon this evening.

"Officers were called to Meadowcroft Fields in Upper Stratton shortly after 8pm this evening following reports of a disorder involving a group of teenagers. The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was treated on scene and then taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by air ambulance.

The scene in Swindon where a teenager was stabbed