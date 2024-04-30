Watch: 200 officers raid addresses of organised crime gang supplying crack cocaine and heroin
Dramatic police footage shows the moment officers raided the homes of an organised crime gang supplying crack cocaine and heroin.
200 officers from Cheshire Police, with support from Merseyside Police, raided 14 addresses across Runcorn, Widnes and Merseyside. Police say the defendants were identified following a number of enquiries, including telecoms analysis, CCTV, and ANPR, during an investigation that took place from August 15 2021 and September 19 2022.
Six men and two women were arrested and charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. On April 29 2024, they appeared at Chester Crown Court for sentencing having previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.
Scott Doran, 35, of HMP Altcourse, was sentenced to nine years, Darren Garbe, 24, of Fenton Green, Liverpool to four years, David Keegan, 52, of Nortonwood Lane, Runcorn to three years, Marcus Pike, 22, of HMP Altcourse to three years and four months, Samantha Bushall, 37, of HMP Styal to three years and nine months and Stephen Redmond, 22, of Talisman Close, Runcorn to three years and four months.
Zachery Rizzotti, 22, of St Andrew Road, Liverpool and Michelle Bushall, 59, of Mooring Close received a two year suspended sentence and a nine month suspended sentence respectively.
