7 scenic Lake District hikes to explore during your UK staycation

“The Lakes” also offers plenty of pit stops along the way. Known as a popular camping hotspot for many British travellers, the team at Pitchup have rounded up the best hikes and where to camp along the way, to give your legs a well-needed rest before your next adventure.

Catbells

Distance: 3.5 miles

Time: 2-3 hours (including stops)

Difficulty: Moderate

The well-known Catbells is one of the most popular walking routes in the Lake District and sits on the western shore of Derwentwater, three miles from the bustling Keswick.

The scenic hike boasts stunning views of both Derwentwater and the surrounding fells and has been called one of the best views in the Lake District. The route is also moderately easy to climb, adding to its popularity, with the exception of the short steep path at the start and the last little scramble to the summit.

There are also 31 bookable campsites within 15 miles of Catbells, with the nearest campsite, Newlands Valley Campsite, just 1 mile away.

The Old Man of Coniston

Distance: 4.7 miles

Time: 2.5 hours

Difficulty: Moderate

The Old Man of Coniston is one of the largest fells of the Furness Fells in Cumbria and boasts picturesque panoramic views of tarns, sweeping valleys and, on a clear day, the Pennines, Blackpool Tower and Scafell Pike.

The Jack Diamond Path is the shortest route to take to the top and whilst the climb is quite steep for large parts of the walk, reaching the summit is easily achievable for most walkers. Those wanting a tougher route also have the option of taking the Circular Route, which takes approximately 4.5-6 hours.

There are also 39 bookable campsites within 15 miles of The Old Man of Coniston, with the nearest campsite, Coniston Experience Freedom Glamping, just 1.9 miles away.

Scafell Pike Via Wasdale Head

Distance: 2.6 miles

Time: 3-4 hours

Difficulty: Hard

Claiming the name of the tallest mountain in England at 978 metres above sea level is the popular Scafell Pike.

Known for its difficulty and part in the famous Three Peaks Challenge, avid walkers flock to this mountain every year to take on its tough yet rewarding trail. For those looking to make the hike slightly less daunting, they can take the route from the scenic valley of Wasdale for a less challenging experience.

There are also 31 bookable campsites within 15 miles of Scafell Pike, with the nearest campsite, Seatoller Farm, just 4.3 miles away.

Rydal Water and Grasmere Circular

Distance: 6 miles

Time: 4 hours

Difficulty: Moderate

This six-mile circular walk around Rydal Water and Grasmere is a moderately-easy ramble and is home to a number of must-see historic locations and stunning natural scenery.

The walk offers beautiful views across the lake and the surrounding fells, alongside tourist hotspots to visit along the way, including the famous Dove Cottage and Wordsworth Museum, and Rydal Mount (one of the homes of William Wordsworth).

There are also 36 bookable campsites within 15 miles of Grasmere, with the nearest campsite, Greenhowe Caravans, just 2.3 miles away.

Tarn Hows Circular

Distance: 1.9 miles

Time: 1 hour

Difficulty: Easy

The beautiful Tarn Hows Circular that’s owned by the National Trust is a great trail for everyone from walkers and runners to keen twitchers.

There are also a variety of smaller paths leading off to short routes that later rejoin the main path. This walk is a great trail to do with the family, as it only takes around an hour and the terrain is relatively flat, making it manageable for all ages.

There are also 36 bookable campsites within 15 miles of Tarn Hows, with the nearest campsite, High Yewdale Camping, just 0.9 miles away.

Windermere Western Shore

Distance: 4-8 miles

Time: 1 ½ - 3 hours

Difficulty: Moderate

The Windermere Western Shore walk is an accessible low-level trail through various woodland and parkland, whilst still boasting breathtaking views of the lake.

Sharp Edge Scramble Blencathra

Distance: 2.7 miles

Time: 2 hours

Difficulty: Hard