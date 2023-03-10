Popular afternoon TV show ‘A Place in the Sun’ has been removed from the Channel 4 schedule today (March 10) and replaced with two other programmes. The show was absent on Thursday (March 9), and will not be back today either.

The property programme has been a regular fixture on our screens since 2000, and sees hopeful buyers head abroad in search of a new home with a view to seeing out their remaining years in a warmer climate.

The show usually airs from 3-4pm on weekdays, and features presenters including Jonnie Irwin and Laura Hamilton. However, the show has been axed to make way for a live showing of Crufts.

Crufts, which is one of the most prestigious dog shows in the world, is being held in Birmingham this year. Presented by Clare Balding, it will be on screens at the time A Place in the Sun usually airs.

In another blow to fans who enjoy a daily escape to warmer climes, Tool Club which sees experts Max McMurdo, Julia Miller-Osborn and Jess Grizzle help people gain skills and confidence to take on DIY challenges will be shown in the regular A Place in the Sun slot from next week.

