9-year-old Billy’s placid and friendly nature made him the perfect star for an RSPCA campaign. The staffie was filmed with Gavin and Stacey actress Joanna Page, in a prize draw house that raised £3.5 million for the charity.

The loveable dog was found in 2023, and now after over 300 days looking for a home he finally been adopted by Sue and Bill Greenwood - who described him as “absolutely wonderful''. Sue, from Harpenden, Hertfordshire, said: “He settled in quite quickly with us. I don’t know what happened to him before or why someone would abandon him but he’s just been perfect.”

Billy with new owners Sue and Bill Greenwood also pictured is their daughter Natalie and grandchildren Iris & William.

The couple booked an appointment to meet Billy after seeing his photo on the RSPCA website - and before they knew it they were taking the dog home. "He’s a gentle, elderly man and is friendly to everyone. Everyone just thinks he’s wonderful because he is!”

Anna White, Manager at RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre, said: “Billy is a very lucky dog, he has a fantastic home and Sue and Bill are very lucky adopters because they have a fantastic dog. Billy was fostered by his new owners for the first two weeks - but soon made his new abode his permanent home as it did not take the couple long to realise they "wanted him to stay forever".