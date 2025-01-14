Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new banking hub in Todmorden has opened.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People in Todmorden can now access face-to-face banking Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, following the opening of the hub at Tod College.

Customers of major banks can carry out cash transactions and talk to their own bank about more complicated issues on a designated day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community bankers will be available on Wednesdays (Halifax), Thursdays (NatWest), and Fridays (Barclays).

People in Todmorden now have access to cash and face-to-face banking with a new banking hub which has opened at Tod College. Photo: Google

Available counter services, operated by the Post Office, include withdrawing and depositing cash, depositing cheques, paying utility bills, checking account balance, and collecting change (registered business customers).

Tod College is a temporary location while a permanent site is secured in the town centre.

A community event will be held at the college on January 15 (Wednesday) between 10am and 1pm where a representative from Cash Access UK – the organisation which opened the hub – will be able to answer questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Tyler Hanley at Todmorden Town Council said: “It is promising news that the green light has been given for a banking hub. Reliable access to cash is so important for our town's shops, pubs, cafes and small businesses.

“For many people, being able to speak to another person face-to-face can make a world of difference. Our Town Council has fought for a dedicated, in-person banking facility ever since the last bank branch closed its doors. Todmorden deserves better, so along with councillor Diana Tremayne, we have refused to let it go.

“This is the right decision for local residents and retailers, and we look forward to seeing the banking hub up and running in our town.”

More information about the hub is available here.