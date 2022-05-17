Aldi introduces new ban on popular product - which will impact every UK store

Budget supermarket chain Aldi has announced the company is removing plastic shrink wrap from its multi-packs of Corale baked beans in a bid to reduce plastic waste.

The ban will have an impact on all of its stores in the UK as it will change how it sells one of its most popular products.

The move is expected to save 78 tons of single-use plastic from going to landfill each year, but will still offer shoppers a multi-pack discount when they buy four tins, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The supermarket will also trial the removal of the outer plastic wrap for its sweetcorn mini packs in a number of stores this summer.

Why is Aldi banning plastic on its multi-pack beans?

These changes are the latest in Aldi’s attempts to reduce and remove unnecessary plastic from its products.

The supermarket has pledged to halve the volume of plastic packaging it uses by 2025, which will see it remove 74,000 tons of plastic from circulation.

Richard Gorman, Plastics and Packaging Director at Aldi, said: “Removing unnecessary plastic from our multi-pack of beans is another step forward in our commitment to reduce plastic across our ranges.

“We know it’s becoming increasingly important to our customers that their everyday products are environmentally-friendly, and we’re pleased that this move will help them shop more sustainably.”

What other food product will Aldi remove plastic from?

If successful, this will remove a further 24 tonnes of plastic from circulation per year.

It will also mean Aldi customers will be able to buy more of their everyday items plastic-free.

Aldi is one of many brands and retailers under the UK Plastics Pact to reduce plastic waste and boost recycling.

On its website, the supermarket said its Buying and Plastic & Packaging teams have been working together to review their entire product range, taking positive steps to reduce the amount of plastic and packaging.

Since April 2021 Aldi has been trialing product refills, as well as reusable produce bags made from recycled bottles in all its stores.

Which Aldi food products have already had its packaging changed?

Aldi’s fresh meat range has moved from cardboard shelf-ready packaging to reusable crates, saving 5,800 tonnes of packaging per year.

In January 2021, the supermarket replaced all plastic on its soft drinks cans with 100% recyclable cardboard, and by the end of the year committed to remove single-use plastic from its own label tea bags - switching to biodegradable tea bags and removing the outer plastic packaging.

Its fresh steak range will move to cardboard trays and it is removing plastic lids from the brand’s own Baby Wipes, saving 535 tonnes of plastic per year.

The budget supermarket has also removed over lids from its own Fresh Cream, Big Pot Yogurts and Ready To Drink Coffee - leading to a 208 tonne plastic reduction.