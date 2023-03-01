Aldi has launched a new sustainable garden range as green-fingered Brits prepare their garden for the summer months. Aldi’s latest Specialbuys range has a host of gardening essentials for both experienced and novice gardeners looking to take up more sustainable habits.

The new range boasts a hoard of money-saving must-haves such as water butts, spray nozzles, grow bags and mini greenhouses. But Aldi fans better be quick if they want to kit their garden out as, as with all Specialbuys, when they’re gone, they’re gone!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Royal Horticultural Society, up to 24,000 litres of water can be collected from the roof each year.. Attaching to guttering to collect rainwater, Aldi’s 100L Waterbutt Set (£22.99) is made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding hose and tap) and creates an effective alternative to the traditional hosepipe. By collecting rainwater this will keep your plants well-watered whilst reducing your tap water use. This set includes the connection kit, tap and stand.

Aldi’ Garden Spray Nozzle (£3.49) is another simple way for shoppers to reduce water usage in the garden. Designed to control and minimise water usage, the spray nozzle is a must-have for any budding gardener. Or, if you’re heading out in the April showers, shoppers can look the part with the stylish Spring Wellingtons (£9.99). These trendy, yet practical rain boots are available in a variety of fun designs.

Most Popular

Aldi launches new spring garden range for limited time only with trendy wellies for just £9.99 - how to buy

Aldi new garden range items

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These items are available in stores from March 5.

Dome Greenhouse - £29.99

100 Litre Waterbutt Set - £22.99

Spring Wellingtons - £9.99

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pop Up Plant Covers - £9.99

Lawn Feed, Weed And Moss Killer - £5.99

Classic Patio Trough - £4.99

40l Grow Bag - £4.99

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garden Compost Bag - £4.99

Compost Maker - £4.99

Strawberry Bag 2pk - £4.99

Slow Release Food/ Compost Maker - £4.99

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing Assortment - £3.99

Growmore - Manure - £3.99

Garden Spray Nozzle - £3.49

Online only items

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These items are available to order from February 26 on the Aldi website

Petrol Lawnmower - £199.99

Petrol Chainsaw - 99.99

Electric Tiller - £59.99

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wooden Cold Frame Grey - £34.99

Wooden Potting Bench - £34.99