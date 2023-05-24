Aldi stores are set to get a new look as the retailer plans to introduce ‘refill stations’ to help minimize single plastic waste. The budget retailer has joined forces with Unpackaged - the UK’s leading refill experts to ‘reimagine how food staple and household products can be supplied more efficiently.

As Aldi joins the plastic-free movement, the Refill Coalition is collaborating to co-design an innovative refill solution that could play a key role in reducing 56.5 billion units of single-use plastic packaging sold annually in the UK.

Luke Emery, plastics and packaging director at Aldi UK, said: “Aldi is dedicated to reducing single-use plastic, which is why we are pleased to become a member of the Refill Coalition. We look forward to working together with industry partners to offer customers even more convenient and efficient ways to shop plastic-free, and drive further uptake of unpackaged products.”

The Refill Coalition solution is now in production and the first store is expected to go live later this year, focusing on dry store goods. Catherine Conway, director at Unpackaged, said: “We are delighted that Aldi is joining the Coalition strengthening the work we have already started, with its unique position as the UK’s leading discounter.

“We look forward to launching the solution later in the year so that refills can become more accessible to UK shoppers who still want to consume less single-use plastic packaging on the items they purchase.”

