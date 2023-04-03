April Fools Day has come and gone so the catalogue of new driving laws need to be taken seriously. The road rules introduced this month come as the government grants more powers to local councils in a bid to crackdown on motoring offences.

It follows a number of changes commissioned in March 2023 such as the expansion of some Clean Air Zones. But fresh additions this month include so-called ‘overstay charges’ for electric vehicles at charging stations among several others.

Motorists can now expect to receive £20 fines if they take too long charging their cars and subsequently block other drivers from using the service. The new law has just been introduced in parts of the UK, while similar rules are already in place in Glasgow.

The government has also introduced a major change to car tax as new rates have been confirmed, with charges increasing for almost all vehicles across the United Kingdom. This change will not affect owners of electric vehicles which remain tax-exempt until 2025.

Petrol and diesel vehicles registered after April 1, 2023 will see a price hike, with 51 to 75 CO2 band cars paying £30 - a £5 increase. Owners of the more polluting band of vehicles - the over 255 CO2 band - will pay £240 more seeing bills of £2,605.

Tax on cars registered between March 2001 and April 2017 will see its highest group - band M vehicles - pay £65 or £69 more depending on whether you pay all at once or in 12 monthly instalments. The new rate is £695 / £729.75 - visit the UK government website to find out your tax rate if you are unsure.

A new law change on e-scooters could be on the horizon too, as people continue to pressure government officials to act, as thousands of the controversial transportation devices available to be rented countrywide. It comes after voters in Paris, France cast their vote to decide whether they are needed, answering the following question: “Do we or don’t we continue with free-floating rental scooters?”.

Electric vehicles are at the forefront of new driving laws and offences introduced in April 2023 - Credit: Adobe