Energy secretary Grant Shapps appeared on the Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday, March 7. The minister took live questions from the audience on energy bills as the show focussed on upcoming changes to gas and electric bills from April.

During the programme, Grant Shapps was asked about how many receipts can be submitted through the Alternative Fuel Payment portal . After promising to look up the number after the programme, Shapps confirmed the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero was upping the number of receipts that can be submitted from two to 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most households will automatically get a £200 Alternative Fuels Payment if they use liquid petroleum gas (LPG), oil or solid fuel for their heating. Some households, however, have to submit receipts via an online portal in order to claim the money.

Energy bills are set to increase by around £500 despite Ofgem lowering the price cap. However, it is expected that chancellor Jeremy Hunt will extend the current energy price guarantee of £2,500 to July.

Most Popular

Alternative Fuel Payment criteria

To be eligible for an Alternative Fuel Payment, your main home must be:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a residential park home

On a boat on a permanent residential mooring

On a permanent Gypsy and Traveller site

Part of a heat network without an electricity meter

In social or private rented accommodation which has a business energy connection or a communal electricity supply

Off the mains electricity or gas grid

Part of a business property (such as a farm or a flat above a shop)

Grant Shapps has been appointed the new Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary. (Credit: Parliament)