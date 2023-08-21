Amazon: Prime members set to face extra charge on deliveries as online retailer makes major change
Amazon sent an email informing some customers of a major change coming to deliveries.
Amazon Prime members are set to face an extra delivery charge from next month as the online retailer makes a change to same-day deliveries. In an email to customers, Amazon warned that it will now charge members an extra £1.99 for same-day deliveries under £20, a perk that used to be included in the monthly subscription price.
The change means any customer who spends less than £20 will now be charged for the same-day delivery service, despite paying £8.99 a month for Prime delivery. Amazon states in its email: "Same-day delivery can be selected at checkout, but there will be a fee of £1.99 per delivery for orders under £20.
"The fee for customers who are not Prime members will remain £5.99." The change will come into effect from September 18, 2023.
All other Prime orders, including next-day delivery, will not come with an additional charge, as the retailer’s states it will continue to deliver using the fastest available option. Previously, Amazon used to offer a free dispatch and delivery of items on the same-day for Prime member shoppers, as long as they lived in an eligible postcode.
Amazon Prime members who live in rural areas, outside the free delivery zones, will not be affected by the upcoming changes.