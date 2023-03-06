Asda launches new Ramadan countdown calendar with chocolate treats for kids

Asda is celebrating its ‘biggest Ramadan yet’ by launching children’s chocolate Ramadan countdown calendars, 150 new product lines and dedicated Ramadan aisles in stores. Asda has stocked up on Halal products, tinned ingredients, frozen food, baked goods, fresh fruit and vegetables and even cookware in time for the occasion.

From store cupboard essentials like 10kg Elephant Atta flour for £7, 10kg Laila Basmati rice at £14.50 and 10kg Trophy Basmati rice at £13. Plus, KTC’s 400g tins of chopped tomatoes, plum tomatoes, chickpeas and kidney beans are all available at 4 for £2. Asda is also offering deals on other popular items including 1kg Lancashire Farm Natural Bio Yoghurt for £1.60, 5l KTC Sunflower Oil for £8.50 and 4pk x 1l Rubicon Mango Fruit Juice for just £5.

More products to add to your basket include ready-to-use Indus Sauces in many favours including, Kebab House, Burger Sauce and Tamarind (£1.75 each or 2 for £3) and Royal Desserts Ras Malai (£2.75) and Gulab Jamun (£2.50) for delicious sweet treats. Customers can also pick up the George Home non-stick aluminium stockpot (32cm on offer for £12 and 24cm on offer for £7 until 22nd April) for making heart-warming family meals, as well as generously sized Kitchen Queen storers (3 pieces set on offer for £13 until 22nd April) for storing household essentials.

New to Asda this year, ensuring there is something for the whole family, include Ramadan Countdown Calendars with celebratory chocolate treats inside (£3 or 2 for £5) and The Desi Doll Company’s innovative, bi-lingual soft plush talking Muslim dolls (£30) that speak and sing in English and Arabic, providing a fun and unique way for young children to learn languages. There are also around 18 lines of dates new to Asda (including multiple varieties, pastes and syrups) which are perfect for breaking the fast and gifting to friends and family.

Noor Ali, head of world foods at Asda,said: “I’m really excited to help our Asda customers perform Ramadan Fasting and celebrate Eid Festival, by making it as affordable and convenient as possible to fill their shopping baskets with everything they need, across multiple categories. I’m also really proud to work with small, family-owned businesses who have really unique offerings and are truly passionate about making Ramadan and Eid as special as it can be, for our Asda customers.”

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which is also the month the Quran was revealed to the Islamic prophet Muhammad. It is marked by a month-long fast. Muslims are required to spend a period of 30-odd days abstaining from consuming any food and drink during daylight hours as a means of celebrating and reflecting on their faith.

It is also an act of worship and a chance to get closer to God and a way to become more compassionate to those in need. Fasting is also considered a way to learn patience and break bad habits.

Muslims are also encouraged to carry out as many good deeds as they can throughout this holy month, such as giving to charity or as simple as finishing a chapter of the Quran every day, as it is believed that they would be rewarded for their efforts many times over.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam - the fundamental rules that all Muslims follow - along with the Shahadah (declaration of faith) Salat (prayer), Zakat (charity) and the Hajj pilgrimage.