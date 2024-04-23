Adorable moment endangered baby rhino explores Whipsnade Zoo home captured on camera
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 100kg baby rhino has well and truly found its feet after being filmed running and jumping around its 21-acre paddock at Whipsnade Zoo.
The six-week-old calf, born last month to mum Jaseera, has only just begun to venture out of its indoor cosy den, but already appears to be a big fan of the great outdoors. Rhino Keeper Michael Hepher said the endangered southern white rhino calf loves to play with the rest of the herd, before snuggling up to mum Jaseera.
“When he’s not playing with the other rhinos, he loves to sleep and eat, and like any newborn he still needs regular naps! At six-weeks old he’s getting bolder by the day. While he started out quite wobbly on his feet, he’s now firmly found his stride.”
Whipsnade Zoo is part of global conservation charity ZSL, which works around the world to protect endangered species and their habitats. The rhino calf has been named Benja by ZSL’s conservationists in Kenya, where they are part of efforts to protect rhinos and other species with partners including the Kenya Wildlife Service and the Tsavo Trust.