A major bridge in the US has collapsed after a cargo ship crashed into it in the early hours of Tuesday, with several vehicles falling into the water.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland collapsed at around 1.30am local time after the cargo ship collided with the structure. Dramatic footage of the incident was shared on social media, showing the moment the bridge gave way, with almost the entire road structure falling into the water below.

Authorities say that they are currently working to rescue at least seven people from the water. The Maryland Transportation Authority said: “All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured.”

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in the US city of Baltimore collapsed after a cargo ship crashed into it. (Credit: StreamTime Live/YouTube)

Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, described the incident as a "dire emergency" and a "developing mass casualty event", adding: “Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people.” He added that while at least seven people are known to be in the water, it is difficult to know how many people were actually affected in the immediate aftermath.