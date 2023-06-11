May was blessed with three bank holidays and now, we are in for a long wait until the next three-day weekend. Throughout the year, Brits in England and Wales usually enjoy a total of eight bank holidays while those in Scotland enjoy nine bank holidays and 10 in Northern Ireland.

In 2022 and 2023, the UK received an extra bank holiday for the platinum jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II and this year, the coronation of King Charles III. The UK enjoyed three bank holidays in May with dates including Monday, May 1, the King’s Coronation bank holiday on Monday, May 8 and spring bank holiday on Monday, May 29.

But when will the next bank holiday take place? Below is a full list of the remaining bank holidays in 2023 for England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

UK bank holidays in 2023:

England and Wales

Monday August 28 - Summer bank holiday

Monday December 25 - Christmas day

Tuesday December 26 - Boxing day

Scotland

Monday August 7 - Summer bank holiday

Thursday November 30 - St Andrew’s Day

Monday December 25 - Christmas day

Tuesday December 26 - Boxing day

Northern Ireland