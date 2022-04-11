Bedruthan Hotel kicks off the cornish summer with open air theatre programme

Summer 2022 at Bedruthan Hotel, will see a stream of exciting outdoor theatre performances for all ages and theatrical appetites.

The open-air series will kick off on the 7thMay with a production of David Walliams’ Awful Auntie by Heartbreak Productions.

A Very Cornish Picnic

Pick your spot and get comfortable with cosy rugs and garden cushions laid out across the sea front meadow.

Enjoy captivating views from the sea front (pictured above)

Guests can make the most of the open-air experience with bespoke hampers available to purchase with tickets.

Expect marinated olives and handmade sandwiches from the hotel’s artisan bakery, along with Cornish specials such as scotch eggs and veggie quiche to showcase the best of local produce.

Whilst picnic fanatics load up on pork pies and seasonal salads, those with a sweet tooth will be delighted to find fresh strawberries paired with Cornish clotted cream and a select smoothie of the day.

Creativity on the Coast

Guests looking to extend their stay can roll from the theatre to one of the hotel’s colourful sea view rooms.

Find peace and tranquility in the sea view rooms (pictured above)

Bedruthan’s newly refurbished interiors boast plenty of space to accommodate all with breath-taking views of Mawgan Porth Beach.

Bedruthan was designed with its environment in mind, providing bright, airy spaces that celebrate the Cornish landscape.

There are multiple communal spaces for guests to unwind, from Sensory Spa Gardens to relaxation lounges, fireside, and poolside.