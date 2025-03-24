Todmorden’s town crier will hold a birthday raffle to raise money for Overgate Hospice ahead of a trek through the Sahara Desert.

The raffle – which will take place on March 31 – includes a variety of prizes, ranging from MOT tests to vouchers for local restaurants and hampers.

The raffle is being organised by Todmorden Town Crier, Antony Law, to raise money for Overgate Hospice’s Big Build Appeal – a project aimed at transforming the facilities at the hospice.

Antony said: “I am calling to all local people of Todmorden and supporters of the charity to buy tickets with a chance of winning some of the amazing prizes, which span from MOTs to vouchers for local restaurants, to a king-size mattress and hampers for local shops here in Tod.”

The raffle will help fundraise for a trek Antony will take part in for Overgate through the Sahara Desert in November.

Speaking about the businesses who have provided prizes for the raffle, he said: “I was absolutely blown away by the generosity of local and national businesses, many of whom my friends who supported the local charity of Overgate.”

Speaking about his preparations for the trek, Antony said: “I am excited about the trek in the Sahara desert but of course I am nervous and apprehensive.

“And it is a big challenge, something bigger than I have ever done before, so getting my physical and mental strength to the required standard by November is my core focus throughout the spring and summer months.”

More details about how to get a ticket can be found on the Todmorden Town Crier Facebook page.