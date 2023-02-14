Richard Curtis confirmed the news earlier today, February 14, on the Radio 2 Breakfast show. Curtis also confirmed that the character Baldrick, played by Sir. Tony Robison, will return.

Blackadder starred Rowan Atkinson, Tony Robinson, Tim McInnerny, Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie and ran on the BBC for four series between 1983-1989. The series also had a number of specials which aired in the 1990’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each series of Blackadder was set in a different period of British history. Series one was set in 1485 while the final series was set during the first world war, in 1917.

Richard Curtis said: “I’m really nervous about saying this but I think for the first time in 20 years, Baldrick is going to be giving some kind of performance. “We’re just conspiring about it now, so I think there’s going to be a marvellous, turnip-based thing with Tony Robinson now back in action. So I’m excited about that.”

Most Popular

Will Rowan Atkinson return for Blackadder?

Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson starred in and wrote Blackadder early on in his career, but Richard Curtis seemed to confirm he would not be involved in the Comic Relief sketch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about a potential Rowan Atkinson return, he said: “No Rowan’s far too serious to do any of that!"

Tony Robinson as Baldrick in Blackadder The Third

When is Comic Relief 2023?