A British man has died while on holiday after falling from the third floor balcony of a hotel in San Antonio, Ibiza. The 22-year old was pronounced dead at the scene after an alarm was raised at around 11am this morning (June 23).

Sources told the Evening Standard that he fell from the balcony of a room he was in with a friend. The friend is reportedly being questioned by the police. A police source said: “This incident is still under investigation. All lines of inquiry are being explored and it is still too early to say exactly what happened."

A Civil Guard spokesman said: “A 22-year-old British man has died this morning after plunging from the third floor of a hotel in San Antonio. The incident is still being investigated”.

Civil Guard officers covered the area where his body ended up with sheeting strung across the road and stopped people by getting too near by cordoning it off with police tape.

The hotel where the incident happened is a budget three-star hotel near San Antonio bus station called azuline Hotel Llevant, and located just 200 metres from San Antonio beach. It is described on travel websites as the “perfect place to enjoy the party resort’s nightlife”.