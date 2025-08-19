Brits grow confident about investing but increasingly cautious with their choices

Brits are becoming more confident when it comes to investing. | SWNS

Brits are becoming more confident when it comes to investing - but are growing more cautious in how they choose to invest their money.

An annual study, of 4,000 adults, found 39 per cent now feel confident investing, up from 33 per cent in 2024.

Of those who have seen an increase in confidence, 40 per cent say it’s because they now have an understanding of how the basics of investing work, and 35 per cent put it down to positive returns.

The same number now know exactly how much risk they’re comfortable with, shaping how and where they choose to invest.

The research was commissioned by savings and investing platform Moneybox, as part of its annual Financial Confidence Index.

It found that, despite gaining knowledge and experience as investors over time, 68 per cent choose to take a cautious approach when it comes to their investing strategy.

How Brits are shaping their investment startegies

The research also found that so far this year, 23 per cent of investors put more money into a Stocks and Shares ISA towards the end of the tax year, using up as much of their allowance as they can before it resets.

In addition, 22 per cent increased their monthly investment contributions over the last year, while 14 per cent chose to diversify their investments in order to build a more resilient portfolio for the long term.

Meanwhile, 11 per cent of savers decided to move cash into investments this year in search of better long-term returns - which can be beneficial if done with an emergency fund already in place.

At the same time, some investors made riskier moves in turbulent markets - 15 per cent sold part of their portfolio, while the same number made changes in response to geopolitical events.

And 12 per cent moved investments due to market volatility.

Brian Byrnes, head of personal finance at Moneybox, said: “It can feel unsettling to see the value of your investments fluctuate, especially when no one can predict exactly what comes next.

“But short-term market shocks are a normal part of investing, and history shows that markets recover from volatility over the long term.

"In fact, we’ve already seen this play out, with markets rebounding from the turbulence earlier this year when sweeping tariffs were introduced.

“The key is to focus on your time horizon and stay invested, rather than reacting to daily market noise.

“Even small, consistent steps, like contributing regularly or diversifying your portfolio, can make a real difference over time.”

When it comes to long-term financial goals, 20 per cent of Gen Z and 26 per cent of Millennials want to build an investment portfolio to grow their wealth over time.

These younger generations are also the most confident when it comes to investing - with 44 per cent of Gen Z and 47 per cent of Millennials saying they feel confident, according to the findings, conducted via OnePoll.

While younger generations are feeling more confident with investing, only 32 per cent of Gen X and 36 per cent of Baby Boomers say the same.

These two groups are also the most likely to be worried about a major market crash wiping out their investments, 27 per cent and 29 per cent respectively.

This caution could reflect older generations’ experience of major market crashes, from the dot-com bubble to the 2008 financial crisis.

While younger investors may feel more confident overall, Gen Z are also more likely to feel overwhelmed by financial matters - with 19 per cent citing this as a concern, while 15 per cent are more worried about a market crash.

Brian Byrnes, from Moneybox, added: “For anyone feeling unsure, start with what you can control, such as how long you are investing for and how consistently you contribute, build gradually, and use tools and guidance to make decisions that suit your goals and stage of life.

“It’s not easy, but the more people focus on the long-term, the easier it will be to invest with confidence.”