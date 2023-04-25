Cadbury has announced a new limited edition flavour of their Twirl Bars set to hit UK shelves in just a few days. The limited flavour, will be available for a limited time from Monday May 1, and is expected to be very popular among fans of the chocolate treat.

The new bars, Twirl Mint, will be available in supermarkets nationwide with a RRP of 75p a bar. And Australian fans, who have already had the bar on their shelves for a while, have promised the new flavour is “so yummy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cadbury is also running a competition in the week leading up to the UK release, with fans having a chance to try the new mint bar before anyone else. Fans will have to keep an eye on the company’s social media for further details as they give away 1,000 bars for free to fans.

Frederike Grohmann, brand manager for Cadbury Twirl, said: ‘We are excited to be introducing Twirl Mint into the Cadbury brand family this month. The minty flavours might transport you back to the 80s, but in its indulgently Twirly format we’re expecting mint chocolate fans will want to run to shops to try it.

Most Popular

“There’s only a limited number available, so we’d encourage the greatest of mint chocolate and Twirl fans to act fast, and as for anyone else, save it for the mint chocolate superfans!”

He added: "Mint chocolate super-fans don’t panic! Cadbury will be offering a limited number of people the chance to be one of the first to try the new bar, giving away 1,000 Twirl Mints to mint chocolate fans for free."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cadbury is releasing a new limited edition flavour Twirl next week.