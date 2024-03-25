Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carol Vorderman wiped away tears as she listened to a man talk about the death of his partner from cancer on her LBC show on March 24.

The man, named Harvey, was part of a phone-in during which callers spoke about their experiences of the disease after Catherine, the Princess of Wales announced her own cancer diagnosis.

I miss her so much, Carol'

Harvey said: “She couldn’t talk and I was kissing her head, kissing her face. I said Brenda, Brenda don’t leave me because I was supposed to go first. However, one night I could see she was having difficulty so I pressed the buzzer and the nurse came and she said I’m sorry Harvey she’s gone and that was it and I’m on my own now with my little dog. I miss her so much, Carol. I miss her so much.”

Carol said: “I’m so sorry for you. It’s obvious that you loved her very much and to miss somebody, to grieve someone shows the amount of love that there was there. I’m so sorry for your loss Harvey. Thank you so much for telling us about your wonderful Brenda.”

After wiping away a tear and apologising, Carol added: “I suppose one of the messages really is that if there’s anything that changes, particularly if it’s anything to do with blood in your urine or blood in your stool, please go to your doctors.”

Shocking Princess' of Wales announcement

The Princess of Wales announced in a video message on March 22 that she had started treatment after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

Princess Catherine and Prince William thanked the public for their support in a statement released on March 23: “The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message.