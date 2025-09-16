City dwellers spend 10 minutes longer outside than those in suburban areas | Shutterstock

City dwellers spend longer outside than those who live in small towns and villages, according to research.

The study of 2,000 adults revealed those living in a city spend an average of one hour and 17 minutes outside each day – more than 10 minutes longer than those in suburban areas.

However, more than half of inner-city residents (51 per cent) said this time is mostly spent commuting rather than truly engaging with nature – compared to just 16 per cent of town or village residents.

It also emerged there’s a growing generational disconnect from nature, with 44 per cent of Gen Z and 36 per cent of Millennials admitting they feel less connected to it than their older counterparts.

This is having an everyday impact as two-thirds of Gen Z (67 per cent) admit there are times when they can go days without stepping outside.

The study was commissioned by Super, Natural British Columbia, the official tourism body for the Canadian state, who has created a free new digital tool, The Nature Rating, that analyses how much nature is present in the media that people engage with every day – from TV shows and movies, to books and music – to inspire them to seek it out more in real life.

Social psychologist Dr Pelin Kesebir said: “References to nature in songs, books, and films have been on a steady decline since the 1950s. This is symptomatic of a larger societal issue, as there is a strong link between what we consume and how we behave.

“Art, media, and culture both reflect and shape our lived experiences, so the nature deficit in the content we consume signals a broader and concerning disconnect from the natural world.

“That’s why tools that encourage a healthier ‘nature diet’ in our media can be a powerful catalyst for inspiring real-world nature engagement.”

The research, carried out via OnePoll, found that while 30 per cent of people feel there’s a ‘nature deficit’ in the films, TV, and music they consume, almost half (47 per cent) believe seeing nature in pop culture motivates them to get outside themselves.

Countryfile was the show, film, or book that inspired Brits to get outside most (18 per cent), followed by David Attenborough’s Life on Earth and Blue Planet (both 14 per cent). Race Across the World (10 per cent) and even The Great British Bake Off (six per cent) also encourage people to go out.

Despite this, only a quarter of people make a conscious decision to get outside once a day.

Bad weather was found to be the biggest barrier (37 per cent), while 21 per cent claim there simply aren’t enough hours in the day.

Parents are worried too, with under-18s spending an average of just 58 minutes outside each day.

‘Designed to help people take a first step’

More than four in 10 parents (43 per cent) are convinced they spent more time outside when they were younger, with increased screen time (52 per cent), safety concerns (33 per cent) and weather (31 per cent) the biggest reasons parents think have led to the decline.

Maya Lange of Super, Natural British Columbia said: “The benefits of spending time in nature are widely known, but modern life can make it difficult, with our research showing that we’re becoming more disconnected from nature with each generation.

“The Nature Rating is designed to help people take a first step – assessing nature in content they consume can inspire people to go outside and foster a stronger connection to the natural world.”