Couple who met as ‘miracle’ babies in hospital 30 years ago got together and now have a child of their own
A couple who first met as "miracle" babies in hospital stayed in touch and now have a child of their own.
Jack Richardson and Bronwyn Tacey were both born prematurely at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham in 1994. Their families became friends during their time on the neonatal ward and remained close in the years after. Jack and Bronwyn drifted apart in their teens and early twenties but went on a few dates and realised they were “right for each other” aged 27.
In June 2023, Bronwyn found out she was pregnant with Sienna. Sienna was born in February 2024 Queen’s Medical Centre, the same hospital her mum and dad were born in.
Jack and Bronwyn, who live in Nuttall, Nottingham, are getting married in 2025.
Bronwyn said: “I was in hospital for fourteen weeks before I came home. Jack was in intensive care. He was there for a year with numerous hospital appointments. It was touch and go whether we would both make it. It’s a complete miracle that we are both here.
"It’s a great partnership. We’re like best friends as well as partners. We just get each other, finish each other’s sentences. We know what each other is thinking before we say it.”
