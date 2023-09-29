Elianne Andam, 15, was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning in Croydon, south London.

Police have charged a 17-year-old boy with the murder of a teenage girl after she was stabbed to death in Croydon, south London.

Elianne Andam, 15, was fatally stabbed in the neck on Wednesday morning (27 September). She died at the scene in Wellesley Road, with the suspect being arrested by police around an hour after the attack.

The teenage suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at youth court in Croydon Magistrates' Court on Friday 29 September. He was also charged with possession of a knife.

