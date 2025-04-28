Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A spectacular performance to bring awareness to the climate crisis took place in Halifax at the weekend as Calderdale’s Year of Culture came to an end.

Hundreds of children and families crowded outside the Eureka museum in Halifax town centre on Saturday afternoon (April 26) to watch a spectacular performance delivered by Calderdale children and the Northern Broadsides theatre company which highlighted the climate crisis.

The performance was accompanied by a stirring soundtrack delivered by youth and senior members from Elland Silver Band, as three huge puppet creatures were marched onto stage by the children, demanding action to save the planet.

The puppets were made by West Yorkshire-based Thingumajig Theatre from recycled materials, and based on designs by children from Todmorden, Park Ward and Sowerby Bridge, as well as the illustrator Chris Mould.

Hundreds attended the Iron People performance outside the Eureka museum in Halifax on Saturday, April 26. Picture: Simon Hulme

The performance formed the finale to the theatre company’s Iron People project, in which Calderdale communities took part in creative activities across the year in response to the environmental messages in Ted Hughes’ The Iron Man and The Iron Woman books.

Sam Milnes, one of the community actors in the performance, spoke about the rehearsal process leading up to the event:

“It’s been amazing.

“It’s been really inclusive; all the professional actors worked with the community cast, everyone works together, all the puppeteers – it’s a really brilliant rehearsal environment.

Huge puppets, created by Thingumajig Theatre using recycled materials, helped bring attention to the climate crisis. Picture: Simon Hulme

“It was just really a real joy to come to rehearsals and it never felt scary or put under pressure, you always felt really welcome.”

Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden), Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, who was watching the performance, said it was “fantastic” and “exceeded all my expectations.”

She added: “We absolutely do have a very strong focus on our climate and we are very supportive of however that message comes across, and I think the idea that children were very much in ownership of that; it was just fantastic.

“Our year of culture is coming to an end, but we are very much looking at what comes next in regards to Culturedale as a brand, building on what we’ve already been able to recognise within that year, and what comes next is a real kind of key focus moving forward.”

The puppets were based on designs by children from Todmorden, Park Ward and Sowerby Bridge, as well as the illustrator Chris Mould. Picture: Simon Hulme

Ruth Cooke, Executive Director at Northern Broadsides, said:

“Today is the culmination of months of activities and work across the valley, in response to what communities and people have told us are their priorities for their local landscape.

“It’s been such a wonderful journey working with local artists and local people, it couldn’t have happened without the funding from from Culturedale and the National Lottery, and just marvellous to see over 60 local people on that stage here at Eureka telling their own story for Calderdale.

“As part of this process with Iron People we started a youth theatre in Park Ward and many of our young performers were on stage today, that will continue and we’re really excited to grow that as well in the future.

“We’ve also been running family engagement sessions with storytelling and illustration and craft workshops – we’re going to keep that going across the valley.

"Our dream for the future is to start to weave this immense community talent that we’ve got locally into our professional work that we put on the stage as well.”