Currys shoppers issued urgent warning after being sent email scam which could cost them thousands

Curry customers are being warned to watch out for a new scam that could cost them thousands of pounds.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read

Technology store Currys is being used by scammers to try and dupe shoppers out of money with a new email scam. The email, which looks like it’s from Currys, suggests that customers can win themselves a brand new SMEG kettle, worth £179, by simply filling in a quick survey.

However, the survey is really just a way to get a shoppers card details. Currys say they are doing “all we can” to stop the scams.

Speaking about the scam a Currys spokesperson said: "I can confirm that these phishing emails were not sent by us, and appear to be part of a fraudulent operation where criminals are using household brand names such as Currys, to defraud members of the public.

“We are doing all we can to try and stop these scams and would strongly urge members of the public to report any receipt of such emails to Action Fraud, as well as marking them as ‘phishing’ in your inbox.

    Currys customers are being warned over an email scam Currys customers are being warned over an email scam
    "We have robust security measures in place and are continually monitoring our systems for third-party threats or data loss. Whilst this is largely out of our control, please accept our sincerest apologies for any potential inconvenience or harm caused."

