Rockstar Games has revealed that Red Dead Redemption will appear on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch consoles. The action-adventure game was originally released in 2010 for the PS3 and the Xbox 360.

Rumours of a remaster had been discussed for a while after new ratings for the game were spotted online. However, the relaunch of the game will not be a remaster, with Rockstar calling the release a “conversion” produced by Double Eleven Studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nintendo Switch and PS4 release will also include the Undead Nightmare expansion pack, which puts the players in an alternate universe where John Marston is worried about running into zombies more than the law. The PlayStation 4 version is also backwards compatible with PS5, meaning the game will be playable on the current gen console.

Red Dead Redemption is already playable on both generations of Xbox, including the Xbox S|X and is backwards compatible to Xbox One. Additional language support has been added to the game, with support now for Korean, Russian, Latin America, Spanish and more.