PC Fletcher was sacked without notice after members of the misconduct panel concluded his actions amounted to ‘gross misconduct’

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 19th May 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
A UK Police officer has been dismissed after giving a lift to his friends with the ‘blue lights on’. PC Christopher Fletcher, who worked for Devon and Cornwall Police, faced allegations between March and June 2020 of breaching standards of conduct.

PC Fletcher was sacked without notice after members of the misconduct panel concluded his actions amounted to ‘gross misconduct’. The panel found he violated standards of confidentiality, orders and instructions, authority, courtesy and respect, discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.

The police officer also  accessed police intelligence systems for non-policing purposes and pursued a course of conduct toward two individuals, which could be recognised as harassing, bullying, victimising, the hearing found.

While PC Fletcher gave a lift to friends he was also said to have contravened a traffic signal.

    Following the public hearing, PC Fletcher’s details will be submitted to the College of Policing Barred List and he will be prevented from working within policing.

    Superintendent Jo Arundale, Head of Professional Standards, said: “Officers are expected to fulfil their duties to high standards within policing and on this occasion, the officer has fallen below that expectation.

    “As a result of his actions and in not fulfilling his duties and responsibilities, he has undermined the public’s trust and confidence in the police force.

    “Conduct of this kind will not be tolerated within Devon & Cornwall Police and therefore this was the right and proper outcome.”

