The football from the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal scored by Diego Maradona against England in the 1986 World Cup is set to be sold at an auction.

Bidding for the football is set to be fierce, with it carrying an estimated value of just under £3 million.

The football is being auctioned by Ali Bin Nasser, who, coincidentally, was the referee who allowed Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal to stand.

The goal was scored in a Quarter Final game against England. Maradona leapt for the ball, using his hand to knock it past Peter Shilton and into the empty net.

England v Argentina in the 1986 World Cup remains as one of the most infamous games in football history.

Four minutes later, Maradona scored against England again, running from his own half and beating several defenders in the process. The goal has since been described as the ‘goal of the century’ and the game ultimately finished 2-1 to Argentina.

The ball that is being auctioned off was used for the full duration of the game between England and Argentina.

Anyone interested in buying for the ball can submit a bid from October 28. The auction will then be held on November 16.

As well as the football, the same shirt that Maradona wore during the Quarter Final against England was auctioned off earlier in the year for £7.1 million .