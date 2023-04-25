Many Brits are looking forward to relaxing during the three bank holidays in May. The first bank holiday falls on May 1, the second a special bank holiday on May 8 to celebrate King Charles’ coronation weekend, and lastly, the spring bank holiday, on May 29.

Some large shops and businesses such as supermarkets and retailers are expected to be open as usual, however, some shops will have varying opening hours.

It is worth checking on your local stores’ websites to find out more information as some places could be closed earlier in the day.

Banks and offices are expected to be closed, but popular attraction sites will be open for business. Due to planned engineering work, trains will run at a reduced service on the public holiday timetable.

In England and Wales, the postal delivery service Royal Mail has said it will not be delivering customers their items on certain bank holidays, and Post Offices are closed.

On their website, Royal Mail said: “We deliver and collect your mail on most days of the year, including Saturdays. However, we don’t usually deliver or collect on public or local holidays.

Is Royal Mail operating on the three bank holidays in May?