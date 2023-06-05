The nicer weather is here, and temperatures continue to rise as the summer months approach in the UK. With the clement conditions comes more time spent outside with their family, friends and four legged companions.

While spending time in the great outdoors is one of the best things about summer, the warmer months are also peak times for fleas to run riot in the UK. These pests can cause havoc for dogs, and are often hard to spot.

Flea’s multiply incredibly quickly so acting fast is really important if your pet has them. One female flea can lay 50 eggs per day meaning it can take as little as 21 days for one flea to become 1000.

Luckily, Chris Socratous from petcare company Bob Martin has put together his top tips for surviving flea season. So, what are the top tips for keeping your pet safe this flea season? Here’s everything you need to know from the experts.

Top tips for keeping your dogs safe this flea season

Check your pet

The most important thing you need to do when it comes to flea prevention is keep a close eye on your pet at all times. If their skin looks red and irritated, or if they start to scratch more than usual, this is usually a sign they have fleas. Look through your dog’s fur at least once a week- fleas may only be spotted briefly if you separate your pet’s fur- and watch out for any changes in behaviour. It is important to keep in mind that not all dogs display symptoms when they have fleas.

Keep your carpets clean

Vacuuming your carpets and rugs regularly (and even steam-cleaning them if you can afford it), goes a long way when it comes to preventing infestations. Fleas love to burrow away, deep within the fibres so getting in a routine of vacuuming a few times a week will help get rid of them and disrupt the life cycle.

Maintain your lawns

Fleas love to hide in tall grass, so make sure you mow your front and back lawns regularly. When the grass is short, it allows the sun to heat the soil underneath, creating an inhabitable environment for flea larvae. Watering your lawn also helps rid the area of larvae as it prevents them from hatching. Added bonus, your garden will look well maintained!

Keep your pet’s bed clean

If your pet has fleas, they’re likely to be hiding in their bed too. Washing your dog’s bedding on a weekly basis disrupts infestations and prevents them from spreading. Make sure you use hot water when washing and use a pet-friendly detergent.

Keep your soft furnishings clean

Many dogs nap on sofas, cushions or even in their owners bed meaning these areas are likely to be hot spots when it comes to flea infestations. Just like your dog’s bed, wash any bedding, throws or cushions that your pooch is partial to on a regular basis.

Bath your dog