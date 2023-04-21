Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has resigned after a key report into his behaviour towards staff. The report into the allegations of bullying was handed to prime minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday (April 20).

In a statement , the former deputy prime minister wrote: “While I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”

Raab continues: “I am genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt, as a result of the pace, standards, and challenge I brought to the Ministry of Justice.”

However, despite apologising for the ‘unintended stress’, Mr Raab warned the inquiry had set a “dangerous precedent”. He said: “In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent.

“It will encourage spurious complaints against ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government - and ultimately the British people.”

Raab has also confirmed that he will be stepping down from his post as Justice Secretary.

While many expected a decision or announcement to be made over Raab’s future yesterday, the prime minister was accused of ‘dithering’ due to the delay. Mr Raab was reported to have seen the report on Thursday, but had not spoken to the prime minister, the BBC reported .

The report has been written by independent lawyer Adam Tolley following an investigation, and was handed to Rishi Sunak on Thursday April 20. It is likely to be published in the form it has been received by the prime minister.

The decision is the culmination of an investigation into allegations of bullying from several civil servants who had worked under Dominic Raab. This relates to his roles in three different departments; when he was justice secretary, foreign secretary and Brexit secretary.

