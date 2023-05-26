Dunelm launches huge 50% off summer sale with thousands of cheap items - but you need to be quick
Dunelm has launched a summer sale - but shoppers need to be quick as it won’t be on for long
Dunelm has launched a huge summer sale but shoppers need to be quick if they want to bag a bargain. For 10 days only, Dunelm customers will be able to get up to 50 percent off of hundreds of home comforts and furnishings.
Whether you want to spruce up your home with new bedding, make a change to your bathroom or need some extra storage space in the kitchen - now’s the time to make them purchases.
Dunelm has got some huge offers including £100 off of some sofas, or relax in the sun on a comfy £36 lounger. But shoppers need to be quick if they want to make the most of the savings as the sale is on for one month only.
The sale started on May 25, and will run until June 25. To see the full range of deals visit the Dunelm website.