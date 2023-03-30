News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
27 minutes ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
1 hour ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
2 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
3 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
4 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

DVSA changes to driving tests: learner drivers to wait a month to rebook test after fail - and other changes

Changes have been made to the driving test in a bid to tackle the long waiting times.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:47 BST

Learner drivers will soon have to wait 28 days instead of 10 to rebook their test as part of the government’s attempt to clear the backlog in the test booking system brought about by the pandemic. The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the measure is needed to make sure learner drivers only take their test when they are fully prepared.

The agency is also altering the system to discourage drivers from booking tests before they are ready, which will free up slots for those who are. The measures, they said, aim to discourage learner drivers who are not ready to take a test from booking one, which will come into effect in the summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following a consultation earlier this year, the DVSA is also planning to extend the notice period to cancel a car test - and incur a lost fee - from three to 10 days. And  other techniques of assessing people’s eyesight when taking the driving test will also be considered by ministers, including some which don’t require bright daylight or reading a car number plate.

Ministers also agreed with the proposal for digital pass certificates to be issued to those who pass their theory test and driving test, instead of paper versions. The proposed changes apply to England, Scotland and Wales.

Most Popular

    Loveday Ryder, chief executive of the DVSA, urged learner drivers to check the agency’s website for advice before booking a test. She told ITV News: “With more than half of people failing their driving test, it is clear more needs to be done to make sure learner drivers only take their test when they are fully prepared.

    “These new measures will help make sure test-ready learners find appointments and give those who fail more time for more practice. I also urge learners to check out our Ready to Pass? website to make sure they’re ready – and delay their test if they’re not.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “This will help make more tests available and prevent them having to pay to retest.”

    According to the DVSA’s data from February 2023, around 53% of tests are failed, and examiners are having to physically intervene in more than 12% of tests for safety reasons.

    Changes have been made to the driving test in a bid to tackle the long waiting times. (Photo by Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images Images)
    Changes have been made to the driving test in a bid to tackle the long waiting times. (Photo by Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images Images)
    Changes have been made to the driving test in a bid to tackle the long waiting times. (Photo by Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images Images)
    DriversDVSADriving test