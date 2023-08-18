The exact return date for Cindy Beale’s arrival in Walford has finally been revealed, months after it was confirmed that Michelle Collins would revive the iconic role in popular BBC One soap EastEnders.

A brief, but important storyline saw Cindy unveiled as George’s missing wife ‘Rose’ in a huge twist back in June. It was revealed that she’s been living in France with her ex-husband Ian and son Peter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a year of people being brought back from the dead, such as Roxy Mitchell, albeit as a figment of her daughter’s imagination, Cindy is coming back after being ‘killed off’ in prison 25 years ago.

And now, her return date has been confirmed and she will be heading to the square very soon, with her return on Monday, August 28. The BBC soap has now released official teaser spoilers for the last week of August, with Cindy’s story playing out across the week.

Cindy was introduced to the BBC One soap in 1988 and enjoyed a decade-long run on the show, before last being seen in 1998. Collins briefly reprised the role in 2014 for a Children in Need cameo ‘The Ghosts of Ian Beale’.