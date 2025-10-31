Lea Manor school in Luton will have uniforms donated by easyJet. | Michael Leckie/PinPep

easyJet is turning thousands of old crew outfits into school uniforms to support families struggling with rising costs.

The airline partnered with Luton-based charity Level Trust, which works across 75 local schools, providing uniforms to support the estimated 45 per cent of children living in poverty in the town. Their initiative is aiming for pilots and cabin crew to donate 100 per cent of their retired outfits – which will be recycled into shirts, skirts, blazers, jackets and trousers. The garments will then be available for older year students through the charity's Uniform Exchange.

It comes as 58 per cent of 2,000 parents polled said they feel the pressure of the rising costs of school uniforms. An average of £256 a year is forked out on school uniform items for just one child, totalling over £3,072 across 12 years in education. With over a third of parents (34 per cent) sacrificing household essentials to keep up with the costs of school uniforms.

Nearly one in five (19 per cent) have used overdrafts and credit cards to afford school uniforms, as 53 per cent reported having to purchase new items before even the end of the first term alone.

Michael Brown, director of cabin services for easyJet, which is launching a crew uniform refresh on 10th November, said: “We’re proud to launch the uniform recycling programme – our aim for this first phase is both to support parents who are facing financial hardships as well as reduce our textile waste. Our crew uniforms have always represented care, professionalism and unity, and we’re honoured they’ll carry those same values into classrooms to empower the next generation.”

It emerged 76 per cent would like to see more government-backed community initiatives, like the uniform exchange, to help families. Two-thirds of parents (66 per cent) say they would consider second-hand or upcycled uniforms in order to save money. And a further 93 per cent of parents would also favour increased flexibility when it comes to school uniforms.

45% of children in the town are living in poverty. | Michael Leckie/PinPep

With 80 per cent of parents agreeing they would like to see more businesses repurposing retired materials such as uniforms into items to support local communities. And 85 per cent would be likely to use cheaper or free school uniforms made from upcycled materials. The research also found that 76 per cent of British parents would like to see more government backed community initiatives like the Level Trust’s uniform exchange rolled out on a national scale.

Jennie White from the charity the Level Trust, added: “We have seen a significant rise in requests for school uniforms, highlighting the challenges many families are facing. easyJet's donation of surplus uniforms is a crucial step in addressing these needs as this initiative not only helps alleviate the financial strain on parents but also ensures that children have the necessary attire to feel confident and focused at school.”