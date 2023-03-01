Passengers on board an easyJet flight were given front row seats to the Northern Lights earlier this week. The pilot of a flight from the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik to Manchester made a special effort to ensure those on board caught the wonderful sight.

The pilot performed a loop over the North Sea to give passengers the opportunity to catch a glimpse. Lights in the cabin were also dimmed to improve the viewing experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One passenger on the flight shared his gratitude to the pilot on social media for the manoeuvre. He said: “Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly by mid flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights.”

easyJet responded to the note and said that the comments would be passed on to the pilot personally. A spokesperson said: “Hi there. Our crew strive to deliver an excellent level of customer service, so they will be extremely happy to read your comments. I will ensure that this is passed to the Crew Performance Manager, so this is recognised and passed to the Pilot personally.”

Most Popular

The flight alteration was noted on tracker site Flight radar which noted the full loop. The graphic showed the manoeuvre was made at a point to the south west of the Faroe Islands.

Sharing news of the loop on Twitter, Flightradar24 said: “An @easyJet flight just made a 360 turn over the North Sea. The Northern Lights are very strong tonight as well, so the reason was probably to allow passengers on both sides of the aircraft to see the fantastic #AuroraBorealis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Lights are a stunning sight