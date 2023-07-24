Twitter’s logo has officially been changed from the iconic bird logo to an X after Elon Musk hinted at the suggestion earlier this week. Musk tweeted a three second video showing the letter X, and posted a series of tweets regarding the letter yesterday (July 23).

This morning eagle-eyed Twitter users have noticed the change on the social media platform. The logo change can be seen in the top right corner of the web platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tesla and SpaceX founder, who bought the company in October, tweeted on Sunday: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds ”, before quickly adding: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow”.

Access to Twitter is a fundamental part of life for some users (Picture: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

Most Popular

The former blue logo known as ‘Larry the Bird’ has been Twitter’s logo since its launch 17 years ago in 2006 - with its current design in use for over a decade, first going live in 2012. However, Musk briefly replaced the logo for a short period of time in April with the ‘doge meme’ dog in an apparent nod to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.