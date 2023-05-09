Watch as endangered Northern rockhopper penguin chick hatches at Edinburgh Zoo
A rare penguin chick has hatched at Edinburgh Zoo.
The endangered Northern rockhopper is the very first chick of the penguin breeding season. The chick was born to parents Pinny and Bruce.
As well as being part of the European breeding programme for Northern rockhopper penguins, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland has helped safeguard the species in the wild, studying breeding populations on remote islands in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans
Michael Livingstone, senior keeper at Edinburgh Zoo, said, “Northern rockhopper penguins are endangered due to climate change, changes in marine ecosystems and overfishing, so it is really exciting to welcome a new chick. The first 30 days are critical for their development, so we will be keeping a close eye on the youngster at this sensitive time.
"Last year we welcomed two Northern rockhopper chicks, Sandy and Frankie, who have settled into the colony well. Every visit to Edinburgh Zoo helps care for all our amazing animals, like our penguins, and helps protect threatened species at home in Scotland and around the world.”