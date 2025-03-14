Led by VisitEngland, English Tourism Week takes place from March 14 to 23, aiming to celebrate England’s “vibrant visitor economy.”
Across Calderdale, there are plenty of green spaces, restaurants, visitor attractions and walking routes to explore.
Whether you are a Calderdale resident or have never visited the area before, English Tourism Week provides the ideal excuse to discover new places.
Click through the gallery to discover 11 ideas to explore Calderdale this English Tourism Week.
1. Dean Clough
From restaurants and bars to art, music and theatre, there is lots to see at Dean Clough, making it a great place to visit if you're looking for a day out in Halifax during English Tourism Week. Photo: Catherine Gannon
2. Halifax Minster
Halifax Minster provides a packed programme of events throughout the year. Events during English Tourism Week include "The Music of the Carpenters" and a performance from the Halifax Symphony Orchestra. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
3. The Playhouse, Halifax
Just a short walk from the town centre, the Playhouse runs several shows throughout the year. During English Tourism Week, several performances of "Blackadder Goes Forth" will be taking place. Ticket information can be found on its website. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Town Hall, Todmorden
The town hall celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, and has a fortnight of events planned to celebrate. Coinciding with the last couple of days of English Tourism Week, a performance from Todmorden Orchestra will take place on Saturday, March 22, and an exhibition will open on Sunday, March 23. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald