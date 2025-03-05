Expert reveals common causes of poor water flow in your bathroom and how to fix it

Low water flow is a frustrating issue for many UK homeowners, turning simple tasks like showering or filling the bath into time-consuming challenges. But what’s behind weak water flow and how can you improve it in your bathroom?

Mike Oxley, training manager at Salamander Pumps, a leading UK manufacturer of domestic water pumps, shares the most common culprits behind low water flow and practical solutions to get your taps running smoothly again.

1. Home renovation works increasing the number of water outlets

Undertaking renovations work in your bathroom or kitchen could mean more taps, appliances or other water outlets, which can impact the flow at individual outlets.

Mike Oxley, training manager at Salamander Pumps

Quick fix: Test all water outlets after renovation works, and where needed, fit a water-boosting device to help restore strong water flow.

2. Modern tap designs restricting flow

“Some newer bathroom taps are often designed to reduce water flow, which can sometimes lead to a weaker flow than expected,” Mike says.

Quick fix: Before installing any new basin or bath taps, check for any potential restrictions on flow rates to ensure they meet your needs.

3. Clogged fixtures

Taps and showerheads can accumulate limescale and debris over time, causing a slow and inconsistent flow.

Quick fix: Unscrew tap aerators and showerheads and soak them in vinegar overnight to dissolve mineral buildup. A simple clean can often restore water flow.

If low flow persists, the problem may be a result of poor water quality causing frequent buildup. In such cases, installing a water conditioner will offer a long term solution to prevent limescale build up.

4. Multiple appliances using water at once

“If you’ve ever noticed your shower pressure drop when someone turns on a tap or runs the washing machine, you’re not alone,” Mike explains.

“When multiple appliances demand water at the same time, the flow to each one weakens.”

Quick fix: Try staggering water usage in your home. Run the washing machine and dishwasher at different times from when you shower to help maintain a steady flow.

Consider installing a mains booster pump or shower pump which would increase water flow to the entire house to allow multiple outlets to be used at the same time.

5. Leaking fixtures

Leaks in your plumbing system, whether from taps, pipes or hidden within walls, can reduce water flow and lead to mould and damp patches in your home.

Quick fix: Address the leak first by calling a plumber or repairing the damaged fixture. Once fixed, check if your water flow has improved - if not, you may need a water-boosting solution.

6. Old plumbing or narrow pipes

“Older homes may have outdated plumbing systems that struggle to keep up with modern water usage.

“The diameter of pipes can narrow internally over time due to corrosion or mineral buildup, restricting water flow,” Mike explains.

Quick fix: If you live in an older property, consider having your plumbing inspected. In some cases, upgrading old pipes can make a significant difference.

7. Partially closed valves restricting flow

“If your property’s isolation valves or main stopcock aren’t fully open, that can limit water flow to your bathroom fixtures.”

Quick fix: Check that all isolation valves and your home’s stopcock are fully open to ensure unrestricted water flow.

DIY-friendly solution for boosting water flow

“For homeowners struggling with low water pressure at individual outlets, compact water-boosting devices like TapBoost can offer an easy solution,” Mike says.

“These small, DIY-friendly pumps increase water flow at taps and showers, helping to combat everyday pressure issues without professional installation.”

For more expert advice and solutions for low water pressure, visit www.salamanderpumps.co.uk